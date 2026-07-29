Help me and my dog from becoming homeless

Hello my name is Jason Hankins and I am currently staying in an a extended stay hotel in Nashville Tennessee. I have have went through a lot of depression and back surgery and I have found myself without money due to medical bills and rent and feeding myself and my dog.. I need help paying for my hotel for a couple of months so I can go get my CDL license so me and my dog can become long distance truck drivers. It is my dream to be a truck driver and I'm asking for donations to help me conquer my dream. I'm 48 years old . If you can find it in your heart to help me in my quest in life it would mean the world to me. Anything helps , whatever you can afford to help with. I'm asking for help to cover my expenses for about 3 months and that is what it would take me from the time I raise the money to be in a truck driving and collecting a paycheck and not worrying about becoming homeless. So please consider donating to help. May God bless you and your family, sincerely ,

Jason Hankins