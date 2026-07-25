help me and my daughter get into a moldless home!

me and my 8 year old angel from god are currently experiencing a mold and pest infestation due to the Black family living above us, and the property manager is an Indian guy who allows this guy to be

-noisy

- hes tried to speak to my daughter while in my yard several times

-calls me racist names like Cracker and my Babygirl Little Debbie and Cracker Junior, and several other racist names.

we have been on our own since my wife Sylvia passed 6 yeara ago.

please, if anyone in Indiana has a heart please help me and my daughter!

thank you all for listening

and God bless!