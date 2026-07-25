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Help Me and My Children In Assistance of Need

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$600 USD

Fundraiser created byAngie Parker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Parker

Help Me and My Children In Assistance of Need

Over the past year, I’ve done everything I could to navigate an unimaginably difficult season that started with emergency safety concerns that I tried my best to address with the legal protection that is required for such circumstances. During that time, I have borrowed nearly $40,000 to cover attorney fees and court costs. In addition, my family has generously provided more than $10,000 in financial support to help us make it through.


Their love and generosity have carried us farther than I ever imagined possible, and I hope one day to repay the sacrifices they have made on our behalf.


Recently, our family’s circumstances changed dramatically following an unexpected mental health crisis. As a result, I must retain legal counsel immediately to pursue emergency legal protections for my children to protect their stability and safety as they learn what it means to just be children again.


My Immediate Need:

My first goal is to raise $12,000 to cover the attorney retainer required to begin this next phase of legal representation.


Any additional funds will help cover:

-Ongoing attorney fees and court costs for a Protection Order

-Counseling and therapeutic care for my children

-Relieving some of the financial burden my family has lovingly carried while helping us through this crisis


I know there are many worthy causes, and I don’t take your generosity for granted. Whether you choose to give financially, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for us, I am deeply grateful.


Above all, I ask for your prayers, for wisdom in the legal process, healing for everyone affected, and peace for my children as we move toward a safer and more stable future.


Thank you for standing beside us during one of the most challenging seasons of our lives. Your kindness gives us hope that brighter days are ahead.

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