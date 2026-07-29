Help Me and My Babies Rebuild A Life & Stay Safe

After years of domestic violence, coercive control, emotional abuse and trauma, I am trying to rebuild my life and create a safe future for myself and my children.





Leaving an abusive situation is never as simple as walking away. It often means starting over with very little support while trying to recover physically, emotionally and financially. I am facing this journey largely alone after the heartbreaking loss of my mother, my grandmother, and my niece. The people I would normally turn to for help are no longer here.





I am seeking support to cover several urgent expenses that are essential for my safety, independence and recovery.





One of my biggest needs is purchasing a reliable vehicle. Having a car will allow me to attend court matters, medical appointments, counselling sessions, school commitments and essential day-to-day responsibilities for my children. Reliable transport is critical for maintaining safety and rebuilding stability.





I am also in urgent need of emergency dental treatment. Years of stress and financial hardship have left me requiring significant dental work, including treatment for missing and damaged teeth. This has impacted my health, confidence and daily life.





Funds raised will help with:





• Purchasing a safe and reliable vehicle

• Emergency dental treatment and ongoing dental care

• Travel costs for court appearances and appointments

• Relocation and safety-related expenses

• Essential living and recovery costs for myself and my children





Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me.





Thank you for helping me take the next steps toward safety, healing and a fresh start. ❤️





I suffered nearly 20 years of abuse, control and trauma.





I was only 18 when it began. Looking back now, I can see the warning signs, but at the time I truly believed it was normal. I didn’t grow up with a healthy family or a safe childhood. I didn’t know what real love looked like. So when I found myself pregnant at 18 and thought I had found someone who loved me, I never questioned it.





In the beginning, I spoke up. I asked for help.





But time after time, I was dismissed. I was told I was overreacting, being dramatic, seeking attention. Eventually, I started believing them.





So I stopped talking.





I stopped asking for help.





I stopped trusting myself.





And before I knew it, I was trapped in a world of fear, isolation and control. A world where I depended entirely on the man who claimed to love me.





I wasn’t allowed independence. I never had a real job. I wasn’t encouraged to learn to drive and only got my licence a few years ago. If I wanted to go somewhere, I needed permission or supervision. If I needed money, I had to ask. When I cried, I was laughed at.





And these examples only scratch the surface of what life was really like behind closed doors.





Today, I am trying to rebuild my life from the ground up. To create safety, stability and a future for myself and my children after years of surviving.