Help me and my animals!

My name is Jamie. I’ve went through a lot in the last year. I got divorced after 20 years a roommate of mine My name is Jamie. I’ve went through a lot in the last year. I got divorced after 20 years. A roommate of mine assaulted me, and caused the death of my emotional support dog is Izzy. I then lost my home and had to move into an RV with seven dogs and two cats. I ran out of money. I’m trying to find work but I have been unsuccessful so far. I know God‘s got my back. I have a 20 year-old dog that is slowly passing and I’m trying to make sure life is comfortable as possible, but I’m afraid I’m gonna lose my lot because I’m unable to pay my rent and I don’t have a vehicle that can move my camper. I don’t know what I’ll do. I got on the Internet tonight and God brought me here. I’ll pray every night that maybe someone or lots of someone’s will be able to help me I do pass it on. I have fed the homeless. I have helped out other people that need homes in my past I’ve always tried looking out for others. That’s what God told me to do. This is the first time I’m gonna have to come and ask like this please help. Never mind I was wrong. I’m on nothing and nobody even a page about God won’t even help.