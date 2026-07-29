Help Me and My 12-Year-Old Sister Stay Safe

Help Me and My 17-Year-Old Sister Stay Safe





My name is Rasaq akin and I live in Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria.





I am urgently asking for help for myself and my 12-year-old sister. We are currently facing a serious financial crisis. Our house rent is overdue, we have no family support, and today we have not been able to eat.





I am trying to build a freelance career in digital services, but my income is not enough to handle this emergency.





For now, I am trying to raise ₦150,000 for immediate food and a partial rent payment so we can remain safe while I continue looking for work.





Any amount, even a small contribution, will help us. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign.





Thank you for your kindness and support.