Help Me Afford Varicose Vein Surgery

Hello, my name is Florencia, and I live in Mendoza, Argentina.





I am raising funds to pay for a medically recommended varicose vein surgery. Unfortunately, I cannot afford the procedure, and my health insurance does not cover it. I am autistic, which has made it difficult for me to maintain stable employment and save enough money for this surgery.





Your support would mean a great deal to me. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also help. Thank you for your kindness and for taking the time to read my story.