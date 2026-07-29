Help Me Afford My Psoriasis Medication

My name is Jonathan, and I’m asking for help during a difficult medical and financial moment. I have chronic plaque psoriasis, an autoimmune condition that causes painful skin inflammation, burning, itching, and cracking. I’ve been on biologic treatment since May 2025, starting with Tremfya. Unfortunately, earlier this year, my symptoms began flaring again even while on treatment. My dermatologist confirmed that my immune system has adapted to Tremfya, making it no longer effective. She switched me to a new medication, Taltz, which I’ve now been approved for. But my insurance provider only covers part of the cost, leaving me with a significant out-of-pocket responsibility every two months. Without this medication, my psoriasis is flaring aggressively. The constant irritation, burning, and discomfort are affecting my sleep, my ability to focus, and my daily functioning. It’s impacting both my personal life and my work life. I am actively searching for a new job with better healthcare benefits, but until then, I cannot afford the medication I urgently need. I’m asking for help to cover one two‑month supply of Taltz so I can stabilize my condition while I transition to a new role with better insurance coverage. Any support — no matter the amount — would mean the world to me. It would give me the chance to get back on treatment, reduce the pain, and regain control of my health. Thank you for reading and for supporting me during this difficult time.