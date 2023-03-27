Help Me Afford Jaw Surgery and Dental Care

I'm 23 and on palliative care for gastroparesis, malnourishment, and spinal issues. My gastro condition has caused me to lose all my teeth and experience jaw bone reduction. I need jaw surgery to be able to have teeth again, and the cost is almost $8000





I receive $1,000 a month from disability, which barely covers my bills. I'm asking for help to afford this surgery so I can eat and live with dignity again. Your support would mean so much to me.