Help Me Afford Colon Surgery and Teeth Replacement

I am reaching out for help as I face serious health challenges. I urgently need a colon operation and replacement of missing/damaged teeth. These treatments are essential for my health, nutrition, and quality of life, but the costs are beyond what I can afford.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my medical care, hospital bills, surgery, dental treatment, and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, generosity, and support during this difficult time. Every contribution brings me one step closer to recovery. God bless you.