Help me afford a place to stay for a year

I am currently homeless and how it started was I lost my parents when I was 17 and went to live with my dad's side of the family. I was still in high-school when they let me live there. I was looking for a job without a car or drivers license. Which was hard for where they lived. I was getting monthly checks from the government but my dad's sister was taking all the money so I couldn't afford anything. When I graduated high school she kicked me out graduation day and I lived with my mom's side of the family. I lived with them for 7 months. They helped me get a car and my drivers license. I got my first job and I was doing good until they kicked me out the same day I got into a car crash. I was homeless for a little then I lived with some family friends. I helped them with their business and I got me a fast food job. Everything was good again. But my car got towed because I wasnt making enough money to pay for it. I soon got a van that is nice. It has its problems but it is nice. I wanted to rest one day and when I asked the family I was living with if I could they said that if I didn't help them that day they would kick me out. So I started living in my van again. I have been homeless since September of 2025. I never really wanted to ask for help but I am afraid that I will now need it.