Help Me Afford a Lawyer to Fight for My Daughter

If you know me, you know that my daughter is my whole world. Every single day that we're apart is heartbreaking, and my biggest goal is to bring her home.





Since she was removed by CPS, I have worked hard to comply with what has been asked of me. I completed a 28-day inpatient treatment program and have continued working to improve my life because being the best mother I can be is what matters most.





Now I'm facing one of the biggest challenges of this journey. I need an attorney who has the experience and resources to represent me in court and make sure my voice is heard. Unfortunately, I simply cannot afford the cost of hiring the legal representation I believe I need.





I'm not asking for a handout—I'm asking for a chance. A chance to have fair representation. A chance to continue fighting for my daughter. A chance to show the court how committed I am to rebuilding my life and providing my daughter with the loving, safe, and stable home she deserves.





Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward attorney fees and legal expenses for my CPS case. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in second chances, in the importance of family, and in my determination to keep fighting for my daughter. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more to me than words can express.