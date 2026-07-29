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HELP ME ACHIEVE MY DREAM OF STUDYING MEDICINE

GoalKES 1,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byEdward David

HELP ME ACHIEVE MY DREAM OF STUDYING MEDICINE

Help Me Achieve My Dream of Studying Medicine in the USA


My name is Edward David, and I have a dream of becoming a doctor and dedicating my life to helping others through healthcare and medical service.


Education has always been important to me, and I have worked hard to pursue my academic goals. I am seeking the opportunity to study medicine in the United States, where I can receive quality training and gain the knowledge and skills needed to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.


Unfortunately, the financial cost of studying abroad—including tuition, travel expenses, accommodation, books, and other essential fees—is beyond what I can afford on my own. For this reason, I am reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, friends, family, and supporters who may be willing to help me achieve this life-changing goal.


Every donation, regardless of the amount, will bring me closer to my dream of becoming a medical professional. Your contribution will help open doors to educational opportunities that can positively impact not only my future but also the lives of the people I hope to serve through medicine.


If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a tremendous help and greatly appreciated.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey. Your generosity and encouragement mean more than words can express.


With sincere gratitude,


Edward David

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