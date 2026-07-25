Help Me Achieve My Dream of Homeownership

For years, I have worked hard to build a stable future for myself and my family. One of my biggest goals has always been to become a homeowner and provide a place we can truly call our own.

I am currently in the process of purchasing my first home and have been approved for assistance through a Down Payment Assistance (DPA) program. While this program has been a tremendous help, I still need additional funds to cover the remaining costs required to close on my home.

As a registered nurse, I have dedicated my career to caring for others, and now I am asking for a little help as I work toward this life-changing milestone. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward closing costs and the remaining funds needed to secure a safe and stable home for my family.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would mean just as much. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping make my dream of homeownership a reality.



