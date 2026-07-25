Help Me Achieve My Dream of Becoming a Pilot.

Hello,

My name is Burhan Zydan, and I am from Iraq.

Since I was a child, I have dreamed of becoming a professional pilot. Aviation is not just a career for me—it is my lifelong passion and the future I have been working toward.

Unfortunately, flight training is extremely expensive, and my family does not have the financial ability to cover the costs. Despite this, I have never given up on my dream. I have been studying English, improving my skills, and even creating educational materials to support my learning and work toward my goals.

Today, I am asking for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to enrolling in a flight training program and building a better future.

Your kindness will not only help me receive an education, but it will also give me the opportunity to achieve a dream that has inspired me for many years.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my dream.

With gratitude,