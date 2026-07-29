Help Me Achieve My Dream of a New Life in Canada

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,





My name is Obinna Eze Shadrack, and I am a Nigerian currently living in Congo. I am reaching out to you with a hopeful heart and a dream that means the world to me—starting a new life in Canada.





For many years, I have dreamed of moving to Canada, where I believe I can find better opportunities for myself and build a brighter future. I envision a life filled with educational and career possibilities, a safe environment, and a chance to contribute to a society that values inclusivity and diversity.





Recently, I took a significant step towards this goal by applying for a Canadian visa. Unfortunately, my application was denied due to insufficient proof of funds. This news was devastating for me, as moving to Canada represents not only personal growth but also the hope of escaping the challenges I face in my current circumstances.





Living in Congo has been tough, with limited opportunities and resources. Despite my determination and hard work, I find it increasingly challenging to pursue my dreams in this environment. Canada represents a beacon of hope, offering me the chance to further my education, develop my skills, and eventually contribute positively to the community.





To reapply for my visa, I need to demonstrate adequate proof of funds, totaling 10,000 USD. This amount will not only help meet the visa requirements but also provide me with the necessary support as I transition to a new country.





I am reaching out to you for help. Your generosity can make a profound difference in my life. Every donation, no matter the size, will bring me closer to my dream. If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing my story would mean the world to me too.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my journey to Canada. Together, we can turn this dream into a reality.





With gratitude,

OBINNA SHADRACK EZE