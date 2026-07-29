Help me achieve my college dream

My parents came to this country as immigrants with very little, carrying only their determination to create a better future for our family. They have spent years working long hours, making sacrifices, and putting our needs before their own. Every opportunity I have today is the result of their hard work, resilience, and unwavering belief that education can change a family’s future.





As a first-generation college student, I am pursuing a path that no one in my immediate family has had the chance to take before. While my parents have always encouraged me to dream big, the financial reality of paying for college is overwhelming. They continue to work tirelessly, but the cost of tuition, books, housing, and other educational expenses places a significant burden on our family.





Earning a college degree means more than personal success to me. It represents the sacrifices my parents made when they left everything familiar behind in search of opportunity. It is a chance to honor their hard work, build a stable future, and create opportunities for future generations of my family. Any support would make a meaningful difference in helping me continue my education and achieve goals that once felt out of reach. Your generosity would not only invest in my future but also help fulfill the dreams and sacrifices of a family that has worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to succeed. Thank you for considering supporting my journey.