Help Me Access Counseling and a Support Animal

As many of you know, I am currently not working due to the school system being on summer break, and I am living very carefully while trying to rebuild my life. I recently traveled back home to Texas with the hope of moving back and being closer to family during this difficult time.





The loss of Michael and the traumatic circumstances surrounding his passing have been devastating. Witnessing what happened has left me struggling with grief, anxiety, and emotional trauma that I am finding difficult to navigate on my own. I know that I need professional counseling to begin healing, but I currently have no health insurance and cannot afford the care I need.

I am also seeking AA treatment as well. I have been on a binge ever since that moment.





I am also trying to keep my dog with me and obtain the support and documentation needed for him to be recognized as an emotional support animal. His companionship has been one of the few constants helping me through this incredibly painful chapter of my life.

Asking for help is not easy, but I know I cannot do this alone. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward counseling expenses, emotional support animal-related costs, and helping me maintain stability while I work through this grief and transition back home to Texas. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for walking beside me on this journey toward healing.





Thank you and love you all.