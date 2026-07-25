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Help Me Access a Comprehensive Adult AuDHD Eval

Goal$1,290 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Troupe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sara Troupe

Help Me Access a Comprehensive Adult AuDHD Eval

For most of my life, I've felt like I was trying to navigate the world with a map that everyone else seemed to have except me.


From the outside, I've often appeared capable. I've learned to adapt, push through, and mask my struggles well enough that many people never realized how much effort everyday life could take. But behind the scenes, I've spent years trying to understand why certain things have always felt so much harder than they seem to be for others.


After countless hours of research, self-reflection, therapy, and conversations with professionals, I've reached a point where I believe a comprehensive evaluation for autism and ADHD is the right next step. My goal isn't simply to receive a diagnosis. My goal is to better understand how my brain works so I can make informed decisions about treatment, accommodations, employment, and my future.


Finding the right evaluator has been one of the hardest parts of this journey. Adult assessments, especially for people who have spent years masking their difficulties, are surprisingly difficult to access. My insurance has very limited coverage for the type of specialist I need, and the providers with the experience I'm looking for are largely out of network.


I'm currently working hard to rebuild my financial stability, learning new job skills, and taking steps toward a more secure future. While I'm doing everything I can to save for this evaluation myself, the cost is simply beyond what I can manage on my own right now.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, would go directly toward the cost of a comprehensive autism and ADHD evaluation and related expenses. Even if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean more than you know.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me in whatever way you can. Whether through a donation, a share, or simply words of encouragement, your kindness helps make this next step feel possible.

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