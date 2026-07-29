Help Me — a mother of 5 — fight cervical cancer!

My name is Lashon, and I am a single mother of five beautiful children. They are my reason for fighting — my reason for waking up every morning with purpose, even in the middle of one of the hardest seasons of my life.





Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer — and I am not giving up.





After much prayer, research, and seeking God's direction, I have been accepted to the Hope4Cancer Treatment Center in Tijuana, Mexico. This integrative, non-toxic program treats the whole person — body, mind, and spirit — and has given real hope to thousands of patients just like me. I believe with all my heart that God is leading me there.





But I cannot get there without help.





The cost of the 3-week treatment program, travel, lodging, and follow-up care is $50,000–$60,000. As a single mom without insurance, that number is overwhelming. But I know that God can move mountains — and I know that He uses the generosity of His people to do it.





Every single dollar donated goes directly toward my treatment. I am not asking for comfort — I am asking for a chance at life. A chance to raise my children. A chance to see them grow up.





If you cannot give financially, I ask for your prayers. And if you can share this page with even one person, you may be the reason I get to hold my children for years to come.





"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." — Jeremiah 29:11





With gratitude and faith,

Lashon