Hi my name is Ann I’m the mother of 2 beautiful kids this year has been really me and my kids I split from there dad after years of abuse and now to find out I’m sick which I have not told them because I know it will break there hearts I’m raising money for medical expenses a place to stay and hopefully some to put up for my kids in case something happens to me because I have no one but them and they have me so if anyone could donate it would be greatly appreciated and if not just send prayers our way please