Help McKenna Fight for Baby Gabriel’s Life

Hi everyone, Ellen here.

I’m starting this fundraiser for my friend McKenna because this is one of those situations where you hear the story and think… “how is this even real?”





McKenna is a single mom of two, a nurse, and truly one of the strongest women I know. Like so many women, she was presented with surrogacy as a beautiful way to help another family while also earning extra income to support her own children. She went into it with a generous heart and the best intentions, never imagining how quickly the process could reduce both her and the baby she was carrying to the terms of a contract.





Everything was going according to plan until the 20-week ultrasound, when the baby boy she is carrying, who she calls Gabriel, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS.





It is serious, yes. But it is also treatable.





Gabriel needs a series of surgeries beginning shortly after birth, and doctors have said he has a very real chance at life with the proper care. McKenna immediately began researching hospitals, doctors, treatment options, literally anything she could do to help this sweet baby.





But the intended parents decided they wanted her to abort him.





McKenna was told to schedule an abortion. She was terrified. She felt trapped financially and legally, and for a moment she truly believed she had no way out. She is a single mom. She doesn’t have endless money for attorneys. She knew refusing could mean being sued for more money than she could ever afford.





But she also knew she could not go through with killing this baby.





Her brother finally told her, “You are not alone. We will help you. We will adopt him if we need to.”





And that changed everything.





McKenna reached out to me, and within hours we were connecting her with people who could help. She found attorneys willing to fight beside her and traveled to Texas, where there is an incredible medical team prepared to give Gabriel the care he needs.

Now, instead of peacefully preparing to give birth, McKenna is being sued for refusing to abort. She is fighting across multiple states to protect her own medical freedom and make sure Gabriel is not denied lifesaving surgery after he is born.





Her goal is so simple: get this baby the surgery he needs and give him a chance to live.





McKenna has already sacrificed so much. She has lost the payments she was relying on and is now facing the possibility of being sued for all money paid to her—or on her behalf—since the beginning of her surrogacy journey. This could include the costs of IVF, medical appointments leading up to the transfer, and other related expenses. She has also relocated away from home and is taking time off work while continuing to cover expenses back home. Before she even gives birth, she will have no paid time off remaining to support her own postpartum recovery. All of this is happening while she is heavily pregnant and still doing her best to be present for her own children.





She should not have to carry all of this alone.





So many of you have asked how you can help, and this is how. Every donation will help McKenna care for her children, remain near Gabriel’s medical team, cover travel and living expenses, and continue fighting to protect this baby’s life.





Even $5, $10, or $20 adds up. And if you can’t give, please share this.





McKenna has shown a kind of courage that most of us pray we would have if we were ever put in an impossible situation. She chose to protect Gabriel even though it could cost her financially, emotionally, and personally. She chose what was right even when she was scared out of her mind.





She keeps saying, “I couldn’t live with what they wanted me to do.”





And now we want her to know she doesn’t have to do this alone.





Please help us surround McKenna, her children, and sweet baby Gabriel with love, prayers, and real support. Let’s show her that when a mama courageously stands up for a child, an army of people will stand behind her.





You can read more about what McKenna is going through here-

https://www.liveaction.org/news/surrogate-fights-baby-heart-condition-refusing-abortion





Thank you guys, truly. 🤍







