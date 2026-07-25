Help Matthew through College at ACU

Hi! My name is Matthew and I'm a student at ACU where I'm pursuing a BFA of Theatre with a focus in Acting and Theatre Ministry. I transferred here after my sophomore year at Tyler Junior College where I graduated with honors in my associates in musical theatre with a GPA of 3.98. I'm currently seeking help because I owe 9,000 dollars for the combined cost of on campus housing, food, and remaining tuition for the fall 2026 semester. Donations will go straight towards these things. Any amount helps, big or small. It would enable me to focus on classes, shows, and school in general. Please consider helping me out, or even just sharing this to your friends and family. Thanks for taking the time to read and I hope you have a great summer, God Bless:)