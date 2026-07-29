Help Matthew Build a Solar-Powered Bus Home

Hello,





My name is Matthew, and I'm raising funds to convert my 40-foot bus into a safe, comfortable, and sustainable home.





I already own the bus, but completing the conversion requires significant materials and equipment. My goal is to create approximately 275 square feet of living space that will provide long-term housing stability while reducing ongoing living expenses through solar power and energy-efficient systems.





This project represents an opportunity to build a secure future through hard work, self-reliance, and responsible planning.





My Vision





The completed bus conversion will include:





* Full spray-foam insulation for year-round comfort

* A 1,500-watt solar power system

* Battery storage for off-grid capability

* Complete electrical system

* Kitchen with countertop and sink

* Fresh water and plumbing systems

* Composting toilet

* Energy-efficient appliances

* Heating and cooling

* Comfortable living and sleeping areas





Why I'm Asking for Help





The bus is already mine, but the cost of building materials, electrical components, solar equipment, plumbing, and interior finishes is beyond what I can complete on my own in a reasonable timeframe.





Your support will help transform an empty bus into a safe and functional home.





Fundraising Goal: $20,000





### Budget Breakdown





* Spray foam insulation: $4,000

* 1,500-watt solar power system and batteries: $5,000

* Electrical wiring and installation: $1,500

* Plumbing and water systems: $1,500

* Kitchen countertop and sink: $800

* Composting toilet: $1,200

* Flooring, walls, and ceiling materials: $3,200

* Appliances and HVAC: $4,000

* Miscellaneous materials and contingency: $1,800





How You Can Help





Every donation, no matter the amount, moves this project closer to completion.





If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, coworkers, and social media networks is greatly appreciated.





I will provide regular updates and photos throughout the conversion process so supporters can follow the progress from start to finish. i am planning on using repurposed materials and my own labor to help offset cost reflecting the budget to reference amount listed in the fundraiser. Some progress has been made on the bus already and more is coming. If you can help with donations of materials and not monetary please contact me via email @ kd9wzc@gmail.com





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation. Your generosity will help create a safe, affordable, and sustainable home that will serve me for years to come.





With gratitude,





Matthew