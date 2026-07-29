GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Matthew Build a Solar-Powered Bus Home

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$60 USD

Fundraiser created byMATTHEW CARTER

Fundraiser funds will be received by MATTHEW CARTER

Help Matthew Build a Solar-Powered Bus Home

Hello,


My name is Matthew, and I'm raising funds to convert my 40-foot bus into a safe, comfortable, and sustainable home.


I already own the bus, but completing the conversion requires significant materials and equipment. My goal is to create approximately 275 square feet of living space that will provide long-term housing stability while reducing ongoing living expenses through solar power and energy-efficient systems.


This project represents an opportunity to build a secure future through hard work, self-reliance, and responsible planning.


My Vision


The completed bus conversion will include:


* Full spray-foam insulation for year-round comfort

* A 1,500-watt solar power system

* Battery storage for off-grid capability

* Complete electrical system

* Kitchen with countertop and sink

* Fresh water and plumbing systems

* Composting toilet

* Energy-efficient appliances

* Heating and cooling

* Comfortable living and sleeping areas


Why I'm Asking for Help


The bus is already mine, but the cost of building materials, electrical components, solar equipment, plumbing, and interior finishes is beyond what I can complete on my own in a reasonable timeframe.


Your support will help transform an empty bus into a safe and functional home.


Fundraising Goal: $20,000


### Budget Breakdown


* Spray foam insulation: $4,000

* 1,500-watt solar power system and batteries: $5,000

* Electrical wiring and installation: $1,500

* Plumbing and water systems: $1,500

* Kitchen countertop and sink: $800

* Composting toilet: $1,200

* Flooring, walls, and ceiling materials: $3,200

* Appliances and HVAC: $4,000

* Miscellaneous materials and contingency: $1,800


How You Can Help


Every donation, no matter the amount, moves this project closer to completion.


If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, coworkers, and social media networks is greatly appreciated.


I will provide regular updates and photos throughout the conversion process so supporters can follow the progress from start to finish. i am planning on using repurposed materials and my own labor to help offset cost reflecting the budget to reference amount listed in the fundraiser. Some progress has been made on the bus already and more is coming. If you can help with donations of materials and not monetary please contact me via email @ kd9wzc@gmail.com


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation. Your generosity will help create a safe, affordable, and sustainable home that will serve me for years to come.


With gratitude,


Matthew

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve