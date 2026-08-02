Help Matt & Lyn rebuild after Spokane wildfires

I am setting up a fundraiser on behalf of my Dad and his wife Lyn. They live in Spokane, WA which is currently dealing with some devastating fires. Yesterday, they received a level 3 evacuation alert saying they needed to leave their home due to fires in the area spreading rapidly. They grabbed some important documents and not much else because they noticed lots of traffic already piling up to get out of the area. Luckily they are both safe, but unfortunately they got word today that their apartment building and garage burned down. Eventually their renters insurance will kick in and start to cover lost belongings, but in the meantime I wanted to help support whatever needs that may arise from being misplaced and losing pretty much everything they owned. Any donation, big or small would be greatly appreciated. ❤️

Link to news story about the fires…

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/photos-wildfires-tear-through-spokane-700-structures-burned/