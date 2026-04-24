Help Mathematics Teacher Build an Academy

Help a Mathematics Teacher Build an Online Academy

Amount Required: AED =7500

I am a mathematics teacher with a dream that goes beyond earning a living . I want to make quality mathematics education accessible to students who cannot afford expensive academies or do not have access to good educational facilities.As a teacher, I have seen many capable students struggle with mathematics simply because they do not have proper guidance and resources. I want to change that by creating an online mathematics academy where students can learn difficult concepts such as Algebra, Geometry, Arithmetic and other essential topics through clear, simple and affordable lessons.But turning this dream into reality requires equipment, recording facilities, technology and other essential resources. Unfortunately, I cannot afford the approximately AED 7500 needed to get started on my own.That is why I am humbly asking for your support.Your donation is not just helping a teacher—it is helping build an educational opportunity for countless students.A small contribution can help me create lessons.

Those lessons can help students understand mathematics.

And those students can carry that knowledge into their future.I am not asking for charity simply for myself. I am asking for a chance to build something that can continue helping others for years to come.If you believe education can transform lives, please consider supporting my dream. Whether you can contribute 100, 500, 1000, or simply share this appeal, your support can make a real difference.

My Goal: AED 7500

Help me build the academy. Help me reach students. Help me turn mathematics from a source of fear into a source of confidence and opportunity.With sincere gratitude,

A Mathematics Teacher