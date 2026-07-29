Help Marysol Join The "I AM" School

Blessings everyone!

My name is Marysol Uriel and I’m 13 years old. I was born in the Philippines, my dad is Mexican and my mom is Filipino. And yes! My brother and I attended the “I AM” Youthlet Activities with Beloved Placid there! We moved to Baja California, Mexico many years ago, and We live in Mexico City now.

This is me in the pictures: studying in the library, snorkeling with my big brother Juan Carlos at the beach in Baja, rollerblading around, playing in the school band with my drums, playing the keyboard right on my bunk bed, and doing horseback riding. I love learning, I love the ocean, I love skating, and I really love music.

My brother Juan Carlos has already been at the “I AM” School for a school year and he likes it a lot. I would love to join him there so much. But my parents cannot afford it. We’re not rich at all. My parents work really hard, but they can only pay about $250 a month, which is already a lot for us here in Mexico. The school tuition is $9,000 USD for the 10 months of school plus $7,000 for room and board. It’s a big amount for my family.

So I’m asking with all my heart if anyone feels decreeing with me so the way opens up and the money comes for me to study at the “I AM” School with my brother. I want to keep learning the “I AM” values, keep learning music, and be part of the “I AM” School.

If you want to join me in decreeing, I’m sending some Decrees. Thank you so much for reading this and for any Blessing you can send.

God bless you all, Marysol Uriel 💜