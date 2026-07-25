Help Mary moving with Her Pets

Hi, my name is Mary. My boyfriend and I received an eviction notice yesterday, we have 29 days to move all of are stuff off the property. We're moving somewhere don’t know where yet hoping for a fresh start and a support system we need.





We're asking for help covering the cost of or a U-Haul truck and dolly so we can transport my car and our three pets. We can't bear the thought of our animals going to a pound or to strangers. Our pets are our world, they bring us through anything.





Even a $5 donation would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.