Help Mary Mathew Fight Breast Cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kindhearted Supporters,

We are raising funds for Mary Mathew, who is currently battling breast cancer and urgently needs surgery and medical treatment.

This journey has been physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelming for Mary and her loved ones. After undergoing several medical tests and examinations, doctors confirmed that she requires urgent surgery and continued treatment to fight this disease and improve her chances of recovery.

Unfortunately, the cost of treatment, surgery, medications, hospital care, and follow-up procedures is far beyond what the family can afford alone. This is why we are reaching out to compassionate individuals like you for help.

Your support will make a real difference by helping to cover:

Breast cancer surgery Hospital bills and admission costs Medications and laboratory tests Post-surgery treatment and recovery care

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Mary one step closer to receiving the urgent medical attention she needs. Your generosity will not only help save a life, but it will also give hope, strength, and encouragement to a woman fighting bravely through one of the hardest moments of her life.

We invite you to be part of Mary’s story by supporting this campaign, sharing it with others, and keeping her in your prayers. Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can help us reach someone who may be able to help.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. May God richly bless you for every act of generosity shown to Mary during this difficult time.