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Help Mary Fight Stage III Colon Cancer

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShakela Cunningham

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shakela Cunningham

Help Mary Fight Stage III Colon Cancer

Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your prayers and support for our beloved mother, Mary, who is 76 years old and has recently been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer.

Over the past several months, our lives have changed in ways we never expected. She underwent surgery to remove the cancer, and we are incredibly thankful that the surgery was successful. During her recovery, doctors found a suspicious spot on her liver. After a biopsy, we received the wonderful news that it was not cancer, and we thank God for that blessing.

Although this brought us hope, our journey is far from over. Mary is still undergoing additional testing, including an MRI and PET scan, so her oncology team can determine the best treatment plan. At this time, she is receiving iron infusions to help strengthen her body while we wait for those results. We are praying for the best, but we know there are still many unknowns ahead.

Cancer affects so much more than a person's health. The ongoing medical appointments, transportation, medications, and everyday living expenses have created a financial burden for our family. We want Mary to be able to focus on healing without the added stress of worrying about how these expenses will be paid.

If you feel led to help, any donation no matter the amount will go toward:

  1. Medical expenses and treatment-related costs
  2. Transportation to appointments
  3. Prescription medications
  4. Household bills and utilities
  5. Other essential needs during her recovery and treatment

If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful if you would keep our mom Mary in your prayers and share this fundraiser with your family and friends. Every prayer, every share, and every act of kindness mean more to us than words can express.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time. We are believing in healing, strength, and many more years with our mother.

With love and gratitude,

The Tarver and Cunningham Family

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