Help Mary & Baby Recover After Heart Surgery

We are raising funds to help support Mary and her family during one of the most difficult times of their lives. Being a single mother is already a full time challenge, but for Mary, the past few months have brought hardships no parent should ever have to face alone.

While raising her energetic 2 year old son and working full time at FedEx for the past 10 years, Mary suddenly found herself fighting for her newborn daughter's life. Between lengthy hospital stays, unexpected medical appointments, missed work, and even her car breaking down, she has been pushed to her limits emotionally, physically, and financially.

Anyone who knows Mary knows she is one of the strongest and most determined people you will ever meet. She will work herself to exhaustion before asking for help. That's why I am asking on her behalf. Through every obstacle, she has continued to show up for her children with unwavering love, strength, and dedication.





The Story:

After the birth of her daughter, Renegade, Mary was preparing to leave the hospital. The nurses had begun discussing discharge plans, and she was excited to start this new chapter with her baby girl at home. Then everything changed.

Just as she was getting ready to leave, the medical team informed her that Renegade would not be going home. Instead, she would need to remain in the NICU for monitoring due to concerns about her heart.

Watching Mary's joy and excitement turn into fear and heartbreak was devastating. While still recovering from childbirth herself, she spent the following week balancing visits to the NICU with caring for her toddler at home, all while carrying the emotional weight of being separated from her newborn daughter.

After a week in the NICU at Women & Babies Hospital, Renegade was finally able to come home. However, after concerns about her lack of weight gain and ongoing discussions between her cardiologist and pediatrician, the difficult decision was made for her to undergo open heart surgery to repair a ventricular septal defect (VSD).

The weeks that followed were overwhelming. Mary spent countless hours traveling back and forth to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, enduring sleepless nights while caring for her 2 year old son at home. In the middle of all of this, her transmission broke in her car and was left unable to drive, leaving her worried about how she would get to and from the hospital while her newborn daughter recovered from open heart surgery about two hours away.

With help from her father, Mary was able to continue making the trips necessary to be by Renegade's side while also caring for her son. Despite the added stress and uncertainty, she never stopped showing up for her children.

By the grace of God and the incredible medical team caring for Renegade, the surgery was successful, and she is making wonderful progress in her recovery.

Today, Renegade is finally home and healing. However, the financial impact of this journey has been immense. Mary's maternity leave has ended, and although FedEx has agreed to hold her position, she is currently without income while she continues caring for her daughter during recovery.

She has already exhausted her savings repairing her vehicle, paying more than $6,000 in out of pocket medical expenses, and facing additional hospital bills that continue to arrive. The financial burden has become overwhelming, adding to the stress of caring for a newborn recovering from major heart surgery.

If you are able to help in any way, whether through a donation, sharing this fundraiser, or simply keeping Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers it would mean the world to them. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the burden and allow Mary to focus on what matters most: caring for her children and helping Renegade continue her recovery.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.



