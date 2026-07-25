Please help us start over after loss& illness

Help a Mom and Her Daughter Get to Safety

Hello, My name is Mary and I'm asking for help because I don't know what else to do or where else to turn. After many years of surviving domestic violence.

My daughter, Ava, and I fled across country and have been living in an old trailer in southern Illinois. Over time, we've found what appears to be extensive Black mold throughout the house, it smells musty, and it’s visible in the closets, cabinets, and vents. We have water spots covering our ceiling also- which is a tell tale sign of mold/leak Since moving in, we've both experienced ongoing health problems and have spent the last couple of years going to countless doctor appointments /referrals to bigger cities.. so many doctors bills. All trying to find out why we both had all these odd symptoms that no doctor could treat. our health has continued to decline while living here. We no longer feel safe staying in the house, And we had no choice but to leave and retreat to our crowded car as it was getting so much worse with the heat& rain here.. we lost Everything…

Right now I'm asking for help with: • A safe motel while we leave the home. • Gas and travel expenses to whoever has housing soonest . • Food and basic necessities. • Temporary care for our cat

Every donation, no matter how small, helps us get one step closer to safety and stability.

If you're unable to donate, sharing our story means just as much.

Thank you for believing in us and giving us hope during one of the hardest and scariest times of our lives. Bless you , Mary & Ava