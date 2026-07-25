GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Please help us start over after loss& illness

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$390 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly GUTIERREZ

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mary Lively

Please help us start over after loss& illness

Help a Mom and Her Daughter Get to Safety

Hello, My name is Mary and I'm asking for help because I don't know what else to do or where else to turn. After many years of surviving domestic violence.

My daughter, Ava, and I fled across country and have been living in an old trailer in southern Illinois. Over time, we've found what appears to be extensive Black mold throughout the house, it smells musty, and it’s visible in the closets, cabinets, and vents. We have water spots covering our ceiling also- which is a tell tale sign of mold/leak Since moving in, we've both experienced ongoing health problems and have spent the last couple of years going to countless doctor appointments /referrals to bigger cities.. so many doctors bills. All trying to find out why we both had all these odd symptoms that no doctor could treat. our health has continued to decline while living here. We no longer feel safe staying in the house, And we had no choice but to leave and retreat to our crowded car as it was getting so much worse with the heat& rain here.. we lost Everything…

Right now I'm asking for help with: • A safe motel while we leave the home. • Gas and travel expenses to whoever has housing soonest . • Food and basic necessities. • Temporary care for our cat

Every donation, no matter how small, helps us get one step closer to safety and stability.

If you're unable to donate, sharing our story means just as much.

Thank you for believing in us and giving us hope during one of the hardest and scariest times of our lives. Bless you , Mary & Ava

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve