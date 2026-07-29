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Help Mary Attend the LAP BootCamp in Nairobi K& Am

Goal₦3,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byMary Lawal

Help Mary Attend the LAP BootCamp in Nairobi K& Am

My Story


My name is Mary Mayowa Lawal, and I am the Founder of She Matters Global — a platform dedicated to empowering young girls and women across Africa to discover their potential, step into leadership, and create meaningful change in their communities.


Every day, I work to build a world where no girl is left behind — where women lead with confidence, purpose, and the tools to make lasting impact. This mission is not just what I do. It is who I am.


A Door Has Opened — And I Need Your Help to Walk Through It


Out of thousands of applicants across Africa and beyond, I have been selected to attend the Leadership Accelerator Programme (LAP) Physical Bootcamp in Nairobi, Kenya, hosted by LEAP Africa — one of Africa's most respected leadership development organisations.


This is not just another programme. The LAP Bootcamp is a highly competitive, transformative experience that brings together a select group of emerging women leaders to sharpen their leadership capacity, build cross-continental networks, receive world-class mentorship, and co-create solutions that drive real community impact.


The Bootcamp runs from August 2nd to August 8th, 2025, and I must confirm my place by July 25th.



Why This Matters


Being selected for LAP is a direct investment in the work I am building through She Matters Global. The skills, strategies, and connections I gain will flow directly back into the girls and women I serve — expanding our programmes, deepening our impact, and strengthening our capacity to reach more communities.


This opportunity will equip me to lead at a higher level, serve at a greater scale, and carry the voices of the young women in my community onto a continental and global stage.



The Financial Gap


LEAP Africa has generously covered $1,500 of the programme cost — including training, accommodation, meals, learning materials, and post-programme mentorship. I am deeply grateful for that.


However, I still need support to cover:


-Registration/commitment fee:$510 (approx. ₦700,000) — required to secure my place before July 25th

- Travel expenses (flights + documentation): approx. ₦2,300,000


Total fundraising goal: approximately ₦3,000,000 (~$2,000 USD)


Every contribution — no matter the size — brings this opportunity closer to reality, and through it, brings opportunity closer to the girls and women we serve.



Who You're Really Supporting


When you give to this campaign, you are not just sending one woman to a Bootcamp in Nairobi. You are investing in:


- The girl in Nigeria who needs a mentor to believe in her

- The young woman in a rural community who deserves a pathway to leadership

- The next generation of African women who will change the world — if given the chance


Your generosity will ripple far beyond me.


Thank You


I am deeply grateful for every person who chooses to be part of this journey. Whether you give, share, or simply say a prayer — it all matters more than words can express.


If you would also like to connect me with individuals or organisations who support young women leaders, I would warmly welcome that introduction.


Together, we are building something that lasts.


With a heart full of gratitude,

Mary Mayowa Lawal,

Founder, She Matters Global | Leadership Facilitator


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