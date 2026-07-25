Help Mark Reach His Next Milestone: Intensive Robotic Therapy.

On July 19, 2022, our family faced a devastating tragedy. Our six-year-old son, Mark, fell from a tree. Doctors told us his injuries were incompatible with life due to a severe traumatic brain injury and multiple other complications.

But God performed a miracle.

Thanks to the powerful prayers of family, our church community, friends, and strangers, Mark survived. Not only did he survive, but he has been fighting hard and making an incredible recovery through dedicated rehabilitation.

The Next Step in Mark's Journey

We are now facing a new hurdle. On June 5, 2026, Mark is scheduled to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for two weeks of cutting-edge, intensive robotic therapy. This specific treatment is vital for his continued physical progress, but our insurance does not cover it.

How You Can Help

The Wood Foundation has generously stepped in to cover a portion of the rehabilitation costs. However, we still need to raise the remaining $4,220 to secure his spot and treatment.

If you feel moved to support Mark's continued progress, any financial assistance you can offer would mean the world to our family. If you are unable to give, we completely understand and ask that you please keep Mark in your prayers and share this page with others.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. May God bless each and every one of you!