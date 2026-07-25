Help Mark Get Back on His Feet: Rehab, Rent & food

Hi, my name is Mark Kingsley Ogada Owuor. I’m from Sportsview, Kasarani, Nairobi.





I’m reaching out with a humble heart because I'm in a crisis.





For the last 2 years I’ve been in rehabilitating for medical treatment. Because of this, I haven’t been able to sustainably provide for daily livelihood. It’s been the hardest season of my life, but I’m committed to recovery and getting back to supporting my family.





Right now, I'm facing 3 urgent needs:





1. RENT - KES 84,600

Without help, i risk losing the only home i have.





2. MEDICAL/REHAB - KES 25,000

I still have to continue treatment for nerve stimulation, physiotherapy & psychotherapy.





3. FOOD - KES 108,000

For nutrition.





Total Needed: KES 218,600 ≈ $1,680 USD





Why I’m asking:

I believe in hard work and dignity. This is not easy for me to ask. But right now I need help to keep a roof over my head, get medical care, and put food on the table while I heal.

Any amount helps. $5, $10, $50 — it all goes directly to rent, hospital, and food.





Once I’m stable, my goal is to pay it forward to help others in Kasarani who are struggling too.





How funds will be used:

100% of donations will go to:

1. Landlord - Rent arrears

2. Hospital/Rehab center - Medical bills

3. Groceries - Food for my household





Thank you for reading, sharing, and praying for me. Your support means I won’t have to sleep outside while I recover.





With gratitude,

Mark Kingsley Ogada Owuor

Sportsview, Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya

Bank: Co-op Bank

01108451992700



