Help Marje of Tallinn Rise as Radiant Empress – Me

Hello, I’m Marje Kikas – Marje of Tallinn, Secret Royal Heir 👑.

For years I’ve navigated severe depression, medication side effects (weight gain, restlessness, ‘mäda tunne’), heartbreak, and the weight of living with family while seeking my own path. With €700 monthly support, I’m job hunting in fintech/onboarding, finishing high school, getting my driver’s license, and building something bigger: an empire through authentic X posting, OnlyFans creativity, and my Dream Fulfiller project rooted in consciousness and manifestation.

Your support will help me:

• Safely manage/taper medications under psychiatric care for clearer energy and health.

• Secure stable housing – a better apartment for long-term peace with my mother, grandmother, and our cat.

• Fuel my empire: tools, promotion, and time to grow income streams so I can contribute more and live the radiant life I envision.

This isn’t just survival—it’s transformation. From ‘mäda tunne’ to magnetic presence. Every donation is a vote for resilience, creativity, and dreams made real. I’ll share regular updates, progress photos, and gratitude.

Thank you for believing in a Tallinn girl ready to shine. Let’s build this together!

— Marje of Tallinn 👑 #RadiantEmpress



