Help Marissa and Larissa achieve their dream for c

As a single mother of twin girls, I am reaching out for assistance in funding my daughters’ college education. Despite my efforts to set aside money when possible, I haven’t been able to save nearly enough for their tuition. They’ve applied for loans, but still require additional support. Marissa aspires to become an educator, while Larissa dreams of pursuing a career in dermatology. All I want is to see my daughters achieve their goals and follow their passions. The past eight years have been incredibly challenging for us, especially after the loss of their father, whose medical complications led to significant expenses during his treatment. Now, I am determined to help my girls take the next step in their education and fulfill their dreams.