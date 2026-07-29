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Help Marine Veteran’s Wife Financial Crisis

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGrace Stansbury

Help Marine Veteran’s Wife Financial Crisis

Help a Marine Veteran’s Wife Through a Medical and Financial Crisis.

My husband proudly served our country as a United States Marine. Like many Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune, he was exposed to contaminated drinking water that has since been linked to serious health conditions.

Over time, he has developed cirrhosis of the liver, liver cancer, heart failure, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and pre-leukemia. He has fought these illnesses with incredible courage, but his health has now reached a critical stage.

He is currently in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the VA hospital. When I brought him to the emergency room, his hemoglobin level had dropped to 4, a life-threatening condition. He required multiple blood transfusions, and his doctors and cardiologists have informed us that his condition is extremely serious. They have told us that if his heart stops, they may not be able to revive him.

I knew that this day was going to arrive but never expected this soon. I am facing the possibility of losing the man I love, I am also facing a frightening financial reality.  Nearly all of our household income comes from his VA benefits. When he passes, I will be left trying to maintain our home and pay essential expenses on a very limited income.

I have a mortgage and I do not currently have sufficient Social Security or pension benefits to cover the mortgage, utilities, insurance, and other living expenses. I am seeking to raise money to help me remain in our home and provide financial stability during the difficult years ahead as I adjust to life without my husband.

Asking for help is not easy. I have been along side my husband while he spent his life serving others and serving his country. If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, your kindness will help relieve an enormous burden during one of the most difficult times of my life.

This money will cover my mortgage payments,

 pay household bills and insurance, handle expenses related to my husband’s end-of-life needs and financial stability while survivor benefits and other assistance are being arranged.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

Grace Stansbury





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