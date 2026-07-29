Help Maricia and her little sister Tessia..

I shared the story of a little 5 year old girl carrying her 1 year old sister on her back while waiting for their mother to return home. At just five years old, she carries responsibilities that no child should have to carry. Her little sister doesn’t even have a diaper, yet they continue to smile and simply make the best of each day.

Today, there is a beautiful opportunity to make a small but meaningful difference in their lives.

A woman from the community has lovingly offered to care for these two little girls during the day for just R30 per day that’s approximately €1.50.

It’s amazing to think that for the price of a cup of coffee, two little girls can spend their day in a safe and caring environment where they can simply be children.

If you would like to be part of their story, you’re warmly invited to contribute. Whether it’s one day of care or more, every gift is deeply appreciated and will make a tangible difference in their lives.

Thank you for loving these little ones with us..



