Help Maria through her Cancer journey

Maria was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer on February 13rh of 2026. She underwent a double mastectomy on March 26th, a port placed on her left side 3 weeks later and started AC-T chemotherapy infusions on April 28th. As of June1, 2026 she has been taken out of work until at least December 1sr pending how treatments go. Her chemo treatments are now weekly starting June 23 for the next 12 weeks and then she will need to do 6 weeks of radiation after that. She does not qualify for Social Security Disability because you have to be out a minimum of 1 year, she has applied for NYS Disability and the max amount to receive is $170 per week and has medical coverage. She literally has 12 payments left on her car loan to own it ($9.890) and will need to cover her personal expenses monthly. Any help would be greatly appreciated to ease the stress and allow her to focus on getting through this journey and beating this cancer!