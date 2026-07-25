Help Maria cover for her Car/rent...

Dear friends, family, and community,

​I'm reaching out today in a moment of immense vulnerability and urgent need. On June 21, 2026, my life changed unexpectedly when my car got towed and I got laid off work.

​I'm currently facing financial hardship and daunting the task of searching for work, it hasn't been completely easy with lack of money/transportation.

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​While I'm doing everything I can to focus on navigating through this crisis, my financial burden has hit hard and fast. I'm suddenly facing overwhelming, immediate expenses, including: Medical bills, no money for medicine, back rent, food, registration fee(reason my car was towed) Tow yard fees and utility bills.

​My immediate goal is to raise $3500 to cover these essential costs over the next couple of weeks so Ican focus entirely on what matters most: getting through this safely.

​If you are in a position to give, please know that absolutely no amount is too small. Every single dollar goes directly toward my immediate relief and peace of mind.

​If you cannot donate at this time, you can still make a massive difference by sharing this link with your own network, friends, and family. Amplifying our voice is a powerful way to help.





​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your thoughts, your prayers, and your generosity during a tough chapter of my life. I will keep you updated on my progress here.





​With love and gratitude,

~Maria Amador~



