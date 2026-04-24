to get medical help for rare degenerative disease





I was recently diagnosed with MSA-C, a rare degenerative neurological disease. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure and very limited treatment available in the United States.





After extensive research, I have decided to pursue treatment in Mexico, including Ibogaine therapy and stem cell therapy. While there are no guarantees, I have heard encouraging stories from others and want to explore every possible option that may help preserve my quality of life, mobility, and independence.





My son is just beginning his adult life, and one of my greatest hopes is to remain as healthy, active, and present as possible for the years ahead. This diagnosis has been overwhelming, but I am determined to keep searching for options and reasons to stay hopeful.





The cost of travel and treatment is more than I can manage on my own, so I am reaching out for help. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to me as well.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement during this difficult time.



