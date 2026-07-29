Help manager with income during Grand Mal Seizures

On 5/24/26 Kelly Kaiser had 3 Grand Mal Seizures and more elliptic in the days ensuing. She bite her tongue so badly with one of the first ones, it almost came off on the side. She choked and aspirated on her blood causing pneumonia. She has internal bleeding and at 11 days later she still isn't able to walk without assistance or a walker. She was in the hospital 6 days and couldn't talk for 3 days when she started she could only speak 'yes, no, help'.

This is going to be a long recovery they have said. Kelly can't work and can't drive. She has lost her livelihood and an income of 62k as a hotel manager. She has worked so hard to get to where she is and with only a 9th grade education! That lady is a survivor but this time needs support!

Kelly is going to be constantly seeing 3 specialist and her regular Dr. She has always been someone to help another and do what she can for others.. it's that BIG heart she has! If you can help her out, what a huge blessing it'll be and the less stressful allowing healing to take place!

She thanks you for your concern and any help that can been given!