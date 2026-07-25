Help Mamie through her fight against cancer 🙏

Hello everyone,

I'm reaching out today to ask for your help for my mom, Mamie, who is courageously battling stage 4 cancer.

She is currently at home under hospice care and is very ill. Hospice nurses come to help three days a week with bathing, changing, and caring for her wounds, but as her condition worsens, she now needs around-the-clock nursing and support.

Because she is no longer able to work, she can't afford her rent, and we have been faced with the difficult reality that she needs to move into a care home where she can receive the 24/7 care she deserves. We have found a place that can meet her needs, but it is more expensive than our family can afford on our own.

Her sons and daughter are by her side every day, doing everything we can to care for her, but this diagnosis came so suddenly, and the financial burden has become overwhelming. Cancer has changed our lives in ways we never imagined.

If you are able to donate, no matter how big or small, it would mean the world to our family. If you can't donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Every contribution and every share helps bring us one step closer to getting Mamie the care and comfort she needs.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. God bless you all.



