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Help Make the U.S Constitution matter again

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Bell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joshua Bell

Help Make the U.S Constitution matter again

On June 30, 2025 I was on my way to work and I fell asleep at a stoplight due to construction making the light last longer than normal. I guess a concerned, citizen went and got a police officer and told them to come check on me which the officer did.. when Officer Taylor lightly tap my window. I immediately woke right up. He asked how I was doing and I told him I was fine sorry I must’ve dozed off. I had just started a new job and the hours my body is just not used to yet.. he then asked for my information which I gave to him insurance registration proof of drivers license. He ran my license and it came back that I had a past so he immediately switched to can you step out of the vehicle and which I obliged. He asked me if I was under the influence of any intoxicating substances or alcohol in which I responded. No, he said that he was gonna do some SFST. (standard field sobriety test.) and I was totally OK with that.. and then proceeded to ask me if I had any weapons or guns bombs hand, grenades you know how they talk so I laughed and said I don’t carry weapons when it comes to that you know I would happily get and then proceeded to ask me if I had any weapons or guns bombs hand, grenades you know how they talk so I laughed and said I don’t carry weapons when it comes to that you know I would happily get down to my birthday suit as a joke. I’m assuming with him running my name, he was just trying to find a way to search me so immediately he started searching me and had his partner searched my vehicle.. after searching Me he took me aside gave me the test looked at his partner and said well he’s not under the influence. He’s good to drive. They were gonna let me go and then miraculously boom they found a piece of plastic that had a brown powdered residue in it known to them as heroin. lol. Would anybody that’s ever been pulled over by the cops? No, their whole agenda is ID you they want that ID they wanna search you and they wanna bully you anyway they can once they realized I wasn’t under the influence. I felt like they were just looking to find a reason to get me. Anyways, they gave me a public defender, which did absolutely nothing for me and I started doing some research about Ohio versus Terry as well as Pennsylvania versus Mims in regards to my fourth amendment right being violated. The whole point of the encounter was to make sure I was OK and that I wasn’t under the influence. I was never once asked if I was maybe you know having a medical emergency they just wanted to search me and it says that an officer cannot search you based off a hunch attitude, sarcasm or personal beliefs but yet he did anyway. I tried to file motion to suppress evidence because I didn’t give him consent to search me. He was asking about weapons and guns which he is allowed to pat me down or frisk me so to say for weapons and guns, he can only put his hands in my pockets or search my vehicle if he sees or feel something that resembles a weapon I had a pack of cigarettes in my pocket that doesn’t resemble any weapon that I can think of however, the judge ruled against me even after the officer said well I wasn’t even gonna search him until he said that he don’t carry weapons he would get down to his birthday Suit which is sarcasm in the judge upheld it so now not only did I lose my employment. I’m now having even more difficult time finding employment due to the extreme restrictions. I’m on further probation. I have to wear an ankle monitor. I’m 36 years old and have a curfew of 4 PM. I’m technically not allowed to have a cell phone many many other things. It’s just insane and they want me to find a job that is full-time in the same sense they want me to attend all these classes. I have to check in and take random drug test. No employer is going to hire somebody that has to leave all the time especially if you have a 4 o’clock curfew so I am now in the process of getting the body camp footage downloaded onto a flash drive that I spent my last hundred dollars on because I wanna try to find a civil rights lawyer that I cannot take this too and hopefully soon and let these judges and cops and politicians and all these people that are in charge of this judicial system know that they can’t just infringe and stomp all over our constitutional rights and our amendments. So I guess what I’m asking for is help with trying to find the right civil rights lawyer so I can take this to court. I’ve tried reaching out to a couple often off of YouTube, but I haven’t heard anything back yet and he’s also Done videos of another case that happened in the same county I got in trouble in. I want to say his name is John Bryan the civil rights lawyer on YouTube and he actually did a video on a case where an officer body slammed a 60or 70-year-old man. For jaywalking in Mansfield, Ohio these are the things that we have to live and deal with if not, they lock us up and forget about us and that hurts our family more than anything. I was trying to do the right thing and work a job go to work every day provide for myself and my family no matter how tired I was and all because I dozed off for a second my constitutional rights got stepped on and the judge rolled against my motion like it didn’t even matter so if I could please get your guys support and trying to make a difference and make our constitutional rights mean something again, but by raising this money for all your fees and other things to help go along with the case and things like that, I would greatly appreciate it. People wanna make America great again. We really need to start with our constitutional rights and the judicial system. If they’re willing to indicate our president you can only imagine what they will do to the guy that’s at the bottom of the barrel working 9 to 5 scraping to get by his family running out of food at the end of the month and that’s where I’m at so that’s really make America great again and please donate to my cause. If not a prayer would be amazing a simple prayer that you know. I can figure this out and maybe find a lawyer that’ll just help me for free or something just anything any prayer any monetary donation any thought just reading this article would help I’m sure and I just wanna thank you guys from the bottom of my heart and my families

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