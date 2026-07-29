Help Make Our Home Safe and Prevent Falls

Hi, my name is Greg. I’m on disability after losing my leg, and I’m doing everything I can to stay independent and keep moving forward.

Lately, things have become unsafe at home. I’m currently falling multiple times a week—especially in the bathroom and shower. It’s gotten to the point where I know something needs to change before someone gets seriously hurt.

My partner, Missy, is also dealing with ongoing pain after spine surgery and sometimes needs to use a wheelchair as well. Between the two of us, our home just isn’t set up safely for what we’re going through right now.

We are trying to raise funds to make necessary safety and accessibility improvements so we can stay in our home and avoid further injury. This includes things like:

• Grab bars and handrails

• Safer shower setup and seating

• Entry ramp if possible

• General home safety repairs

In addition, I’m working toward improving my mobility and independence with:

• A properly fitted prosthetic

• Wheelchair support and maintenance

• Fitted safety footwear for stability

I don’t like asking for help, but I’ve realized this is one of those times where being smart matters more than being proud. We’re not looking for anything extra—just the ability to live safely and reduce the risk of injury.

If you’re able to help in any way, we truly appreciate it. Even sharing this means a lot to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.