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Help Make Football Card Collecting fun again

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Jensen

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Jensen

Help Make Football Card Collecting fun again


When I was growing up, I loved football cards. Like many kids, I would spend hours looking through collections, learning about players, and dreaming of owning some of my favorite cards. But my family didn't have much money, and many of the cards I wanted were simply out of reach.

Years later, I'm still passionate about the hobby. Unfortunately, collecting has become increasingly expensive, and many fans face the same disappointment I experienced as a kid. Too many people are being priced out of something that should be fun, exciting, and accessible.

That's why I'm launching this fundraiser.

My goal is simple: help make football card collecting more affordable and accessible for new collectors, and families who love the hobby but can't always afford the rising costs.

Funds raised will be used to:

  1. Purchase football card products for community giveaways.
  2. Create affordable mystery packs and starter collections for collectors.
  3. Host local collecting events and trading opportunities.
  4. Help introduce new collectors to the hobby without requiring a large budget.
  5. Build a community where the joy of collecting matters more than how much money you spend.

I know what it's like to stand on the outside looking in. I know what it's like to want that special card and know you simply can't afford it.

If you've ever been helped by this hobby, if collecting brought you joy as a child, or if you believe every kid should have a chance to experience the excitement of opening packs and finding their favorite players, I would be grateful for your support.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring football cards into the hands of collectors who otherwise might miss out.

Thank you for helping make the hobby more accessible for everyone.

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