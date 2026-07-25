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Help make car safe for Courtney and Graysen

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDustin Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Courtney Greenleaf

Help make car safe for Courtney and Graysen

My name is Dustin, and I’m writing this on behalf of Courtney and her son, Graysen.

The original fundraiser was created so we could finally have dependable transportation after losing our previous vehicle to theft that is still under active investigation at Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Courtney is a disabled adult, Graysen is a disabled child with ongoing medical and therapy appointments, and reliable transportation isn’t a luxury for our family it’s an absolute necessity.

We truly believed we had finally found that dependable vehicle.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

The vehicle was misrepresented to Courtney before she bought it. She was told it only needed a simple sway bar repair. After the vehicle had to be towed home, I finally had the opportunity to inspect it myself.

I’ve worked as a mechanic, and what I found was heartbreaking.

This wasn’t a vehicle with one minor repair.

It needs brakes, rotors, suspension components, tires, exhaust repairs, and numerous other safety-related repairs before it can safely be driven. We also discovered that studs had been cut off, parts of the K-member had been cut away, and other damage had never been disclosed. The condition of this vehicle was nothing like what had been represented before it was sold.

Instead of helping our family move forward, the vehicle has placed us in an even deeper financial hole.

The money that was so generously donated by friends, family, and complete strangers was never supposed to go toward repairing a vehicle with this many hidden problems. It was meant to help Courtney get back on the road so she could finish college, attend medical appointments, care for Graysen, and begin rebuilding our lives.

Now we’re facing repair costs we never expected.

The good news is that I can perform all of the labor myself, which will save thousands of dollars in repair shop costs. We aren’t asking for money to pay expensive mechanic labor we’re simply trying to purchase the parts needed to make this vehicle safe and reliable.

Every dollar raised will go toward replacing critical safety components, including:

• New brakes and rotors

• Suspension components

• Four safe tires

• Exhaust repairs

• Replacement hardware and damaged components

• Other necessary repairs to make the vehicle roadworthy

Courtney is currently working hard toward earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management while we also wait on disability decisions and other ongoing legal matters. She refuses to give up despite every obstacle placed in front of her.

Graysen deserves safe transportation to his doctors, therapies, and educational services.

Courtney deserves the opportunity to finish school, attend her own medical appointments, and eventually return to work without wondering if the vehicle will make it there safely.

If you’ve already helped us before, please know we understand if you’re unable to give again. Your support has already meant the world to us. Even sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, churches, or community groups could help us reach someone who is able to help.

If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution moves us one step closer to having a safe vehicle and one step closer to stability for our family.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in us, praying for us, and helping us keep moving forward.

With gratitude,

Dustin


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