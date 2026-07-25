GiveSendGo Logo

Help Make Burn4Him Camp Possible

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEmma Stolberg

Help Make Burn4Him Camp Possible

Every summer, God does something incredible at Burn4Him Camp.

For a few days, students step away from the distractions and pressures of everyday life and enter a place where they can truly encounter Jesus. Throughout the week, they worship together, hear God's Word, build lasting friendships, and discover more about who God has created them to be.


Year after year, God changes lives through the ministry of Burn4Him Camp.


Students come to know Christ, deepen their relationship with Him, find healing, receive encouragement, discover their God-given purpose, and return home with a renewed passion to follow Jesus. Many of the decisions made during one week at camp continue to impact their lives for years to come.


Burn4Him Camp exists to create an environment where students can encounter the presence of God, grow in their faith, and be equipped to live out the calling God has placed on their lives. Every year, God faithfully works through this ministry, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the next generation.


Hosting camp, however, requires many resources. Your gift helps support the ministry of Burn4Him Camp by assisting with scholarships for campers in need, program supplies, worship and ministry resources, activities, facility expenses, and the many behind-the-scenes costs that make camp possible. Every contribution helps create a safe, welcoming, Christ-centered environment where students can encounter Jesus.


When you give, you become part of what God is doing through Burn4Him Camp. Your generosity helps make it possible for students to grow in their faith, build Christ-centered friendships, discover God's purpose for their lives, and experience His transforming love.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?


Whether you are able to give financially or simply commit to praying for Burn4Him Camp, every act of support matters. Please pray for each camper, counselor, volunteer, and leader—that hearts would be open to the Lord and that lives would be transformed by His presence.

Thank you for partnering with us. Together, we are helping create opportunities for the next generation to encounter Jesus, grow in their faith, and walk more fully in His calling for their lives.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve