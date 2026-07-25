Help Make Burn4Him Camp Possible

Every summer, God does something incredible at Burn4Him Camp.

For a few days, students step away from the distractions and pressures of everyday life and enter a place where they can truly encounter Jesus. Throughout the week, they worship together, hear God's Word, build lasting friendships, and discover more about who God has created them to be.





Year after year, God changes lives through the ministry of Burn4Him Camp.





Students come to know Christ, deepen their relationship with Him, find healing, receive encouragement, discover their God-given purpose, and return home with a renewed passion to follow Jesus. Many of the decisions made during one week at camp continue to impact their lives for years to come.





Burn4Him Camp exists to create an environment where students can encounter the presence of God, grow in their faith, and be equipped to live out the calling God has placed on their lives. Every year, God faithfully works through this ministry, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the next generation.





Hosting camp, however, requires many resources. Your gift helps support the ministry of Burn4Him Camp by assisting with scholarships for campers in need, program supplies, worship and ministry resources, activities, facility expenses, and the many behind-the-scenes costs that make camp possible. Every contribution helps create a safe, welcoming, Christ-centered environment where students can encounter Jesus.





When you give, you become part of what God is doing through Burn4Him Camp. Your generosity helps make it possible for students to grow in their faith, build Christ-centered friendships, discover God's purpose for their lives, and experience His transforming love.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?





Whether you are able to give financially or simply commit to praying for Burn4Him Camp, every act of support matters. Please pray for each camper, counselor, volunteer, and leader—that hearts would be open to the Lord and that lives would be transformed by His presence.

Thank you for partnering with us. Together, we are helping create opportunities for the next generation to encounter Jesus, grow in their faith, and walk more fully in His calling for their lives.