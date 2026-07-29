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Help Maia Fight Cancer!

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElguja Kharabadze

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elguja Kharabadze

Help Maia Fight Cancer!

Hello everyone, my wife Maia Nikolaishvili, who is 44 years old, was recently diagnosed with FIGO Stage 3B1 cancer, Mesonephric-like adenocarcinoma. That after third surgery with hysterectomy. The news has turned our world upside down, and we are now facing an urgent and difficult journey. Maia needs fourth surgery, a PET scan and immediate chemotherapy to begin her fight against this aggressive cancer. Unfortunately the costs of these procedures are far beyond our reach. Every day counts, and we are doing everything we can to get Maia the care she needs as quickly as possible. 

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward Maia’s medical expenses, including the fourth surgery, PET scan, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and the travel expenses required for her treatment. Your support will help us access the critical care Maia needs and give her the best possible chance at recovery. We are deeply grateful for any contribution, no matter the size, as every bit brings us closer to hope and healing. 

Anything helps—it is truly a matter of time and life or death. We would greatly appreciate any help and support, and thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.


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